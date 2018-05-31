DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Annual General Meeting elect new member of the Supervisory Board
2018. május 30., szerda, 17:13
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Annual General Meeting elect new member of the Supervisory Board
- Claus Jorgensen elected new member of the Supervisory Board
- Thilo Schmid confirmed in his position
Berlin, 30 May 2018 - The annual general meeting of ADLER Real Estate AG today elected Claus Jorgensen as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The former member Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch had resigned from office due to personal reasons. Jorgensen who has a background in economics, auditing and finance takes over with immediate effect the position of financial expert in the Supervisory Board. He has 20 years of capital markets experience from leading global financial institutions. He currently heads the High Yield Research and Strategy at Fairwater Capital LLP, London.
Thilo Schmid was confirmed in his position as member of the Supervisory Board which he had held since 2014. Schmid represents the interests of one of the largest shareholders in ADLER, Wecken & Cie. Basle, Switzerland which currently holds 17.8 percent of the shares in ADLER Real Estate AG.
The third position in the Supervisory Board was not subject to prolongation or election. It continues to be held by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Dirk Hoffmann.
Your contact for enquiries:
Dr. Rolf-Dieter Grass
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 398 018 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 639 61 92 28
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362, DE000A1R1A42, DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z, A1R1A4, A11QF0
|Indices:
|SDAX, GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
691111 30.05.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]