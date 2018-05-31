DGAP-News: Mutares AG / Key word(s): IPO





Corporate News



Mutares AG: Mutares AG: Successful placement of subsidiary STS Group AG



- Issue price of EUR 24 per share leads to a volume of over EUR 55 million

- Gross proceeds for Mutares of over EUR 31 million

- STS Group AG generates gross volume of EUR 24 million

- Most successful transaction for Mutares AG





Munich, May 30, 2018 - The investment company Mutares AG has successfully placed its subsidiary STS Group, an international systems supplier for the automotive industry, in the course of an IPO. The first trading day of STS Group shares in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be June 1, 2018. At an issue price of EUR 24 per share, STS Group AG is valued at EUR 144 million.





In addition to the exit proceeds of more than EUR 31 million, given the greenshoe is exercised, Mutares AG will continue to be the majority shareholder of STS Group AG with 62 percent and thus participate decisively in the value development of the company.





It is the first IPO of a portfolio company of Mutares, which has thus opened up a new, attractive exit channel for the future. The Management Board of Mutares AG confirms the success of its buy & build strategy implemented for the first time with STS Group. "The successful IPO is an extremely important milestone for us. It shows how well and sustainably our strategy works. At the same time, the IPO marks for us a significant step as a new, additional form of exiting investments in our further portfolio development. The STS IPO accelerates the growth potential of Mutares AG," said Dr. Kristian Schleede, Member of the Management Board of Mutares AG.





With this accomplished IPO Mutares AG successfully supports the buy & build strategy and thus draws a blueprint for the strategic development of other, also prospective, portfolio companies.





Following an initial investment of a symbolic purchase price in 2013, STS has been strategically shaped, built up and supplemented in the past two years through several transactions. Revenues in this period more than tripled to EUR 425 million (pro forma basis) in 2017.





The book value of the shares sold by Mutares AG amounts to EUR 1.3 million. Mutares AG will continue to strategically support the growth of the STS Group even after the IPO. At the same time, Mutares AG will receive new funds which will be used, among other things, to carry out add-on acquisitions at subsidiaries and to promote their growth as well as to pay attractive dividends to the shareholders of Mutares AG in the future. "We are very proud of this IPO of STS Group. The transaction value is by far the highest in Mutares" history," said Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares AG.





Further information on Mutares AG can be found on the Internet at www.mutares.de.



Company profile of Mutares AG:





Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and parts of groups that are sold during a repositioning and have a clear potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and operational professionals as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value focusing on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. Mutares AG shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).





