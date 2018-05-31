DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.05.2018 / 17:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Reinert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
53.2500 EUR 7029.00 EUR
53.2000 EUR 14523.60 EUR
53.1500 EUR 40659.75 EUR
53.1000 EUR 10460.70 EUR
53.0500 EUR 45994.35 EUR
53.0000 EUR 16960.00 EUR
53.0000 EUR 7473.00 EUR
53.0000 EUR 69165.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
53.0664 EUR 212265.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
