







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.05.2018 / 17:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Reinert



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

53.2500 EUR





7029.00 EUR



53.2000 EUR





14523.60 EUR



53.1500 EUR





40659.75 EUR



53.1000 EUR





10460.70 EUR



53.0500 EUR





45994.35 EUR



53.0000 EUR





16960.00 EUR



53.0000 EUR





7473.00 EUR



53.0000 EUR





69165.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

53.0664 EUR





212265.4000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-30; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























30.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



