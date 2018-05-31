







30.05.2018 / 17:30







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pierre-Pascal

Last name(s):

Urbon



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

52.30 EUR





6119.10 EUR



52.30 EUR





2771.90 EUR



52.20 EUR





10648.80 EUR



52.15 EUR





57052.10 EUR



52.10 EUR





5210.00 EUR



52.05 EUR





4684.50 EUR



52.05 EUR





3123.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





7800.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





4680.00 EUR



52.00 EUR





1092.00 EUR



52.05 EUR





8900.55 EUR



52.00 EUR





34424.00 EUR



52.35 EUR





5863.20 EUR



52.20 EUR





2923.20 EUR



52.35 EUR





6543.75 EUR



52.75 EUR





4009.00 EUR



52.75 EUR





67361.75 EUR



53.00 EUR





2120.00 EUR



53.05 EUR





1591.50 EUR



53.05 EUR





3713.50 EUR



53.05 EUR





3713.50 EUR



53.05 EUR





4137.90 EUR



53.05 EUR





15437.55 EUR



53.00 EUR





13144.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





20352.00 EUR



53.05 EUR





6419.05 EUR



52.90 EUR





7935.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





13727.00 EUR



53.10 EUR





6425.10 EUR



53.18 EUR





40413.00 EUR



53.18 EUR





40413.00 EUR



53.18 EUR





2020.65 EUR



53.18 EUR





4147.65 EUR



53.00 EUR





4293.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





2968.00 EUR



52.70 EUR





4374.10 EUR



52.70 EUR





2002.60 EUR



53.10 EUR





13275.00 EUR



53.05 EUR





4084.85 EUR



53.05 EUR





53050.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





9169.00 EUR



53.10 EUR





6531.30 EUR



53.10 EUR





6212.70 EUR



53.10 EUR





4088.70 EUR



53.10 EUR





955.80 EUR



53.18 EUR





7816.73 EUR



53.10 EUR





9080.10 EUR



53.10 EUR





1168.20 EUR



53.10 EUR





1168.20 EUR



53.10 EUR





3079.80 EUR



53.10 EUR





4248.00 EUR



53.10 EUR





371.70 EUR



53.10 EUR





5310.00 EUR



53.10 EUR





2973.60 EUR



53.10 EUR





25753.50 EUR



53.20 EUR





1489.60 EUR



53.30 EUR





2558.40 EUR



53.28 EUR





7405.23 EUR



53.20 EUR





3830.40 EUR



53.30 EUR





2984.80 EUR



53.15 EUR





2710.65 EUR



53.15 EUR





3986.25 EUR



53.00 EUR





282490.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





76320.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





80931.00 EUR



53.00 EUR





80878.00 EUR



52.85 EUR





6659.10 EUR



52.80 EUR





6494.40 EUR



52.80 EUR





6758.40 EUR



52.90 EUR





3174.00 EUR



52.85 EUR





3488.10 EUR



53.15 EUR





4198.85 EUR



53.15 EUR





2232.30 EUR



53.18 EUR





9411.98 EUR



53.20 EUR





4415.60 EUR



53.20 EUR





2872.80 EUR



53.20 EUR





2234.40 EUR



53.15 EUR





4305.15 EUR



53.10 EUR





16195.50 EUR



53.10 EUR





3504.60 EUR



53.10 EUR





2336.40 EUR



53.10 EUR





3132.90 EUR



53.10 EUR





1805.40 EUR



53.10 EUR





1380.60 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

52.8976 EUR





1221076.9400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



