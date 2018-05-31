DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

2018. május 30., szerda, 17:32








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.05.2018 / 17:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Pierre-Pascal
Last name(s): Urbon

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































































































































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
52.30 EUR 6119.10 EUR
52.30 EUR 2771.90 EUR
52.20 EUR 10648.80 EUR
52.15 EUR 57052.10 EUR
52.10 EUR 5210.00 EUR
52.05 EUR 4684.50 EUR
52.05 EUR 3123.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 7800.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 4680.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 1092.00 EUR
52.05 EUR 8900.55 EUR
52.00 EUR 34424.00 EUR
52.35 EUR 5863.20 EUR
52.20 EUR 2923.20 EUR
52.35 EUR 6543.75 EUR
52.75 EUR 4009.00 EUR
52.75 EUR 67361.75 EUR
53.00 EUR 2120.00 EUR
53.05 EUR 1591.50 EUR
53.05 EUR 3713.50 EUR
53.05 EUR 3713.50 EUR
53.05 EUR 4137.90 EUR
53.05 EUR 15437.55 EUR
53.00 EUR 13144.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 20352.00 EUR
53.05 EUR 6419.05 EUR
52.90 EUR 7935.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 13727.00 EUR
53.10 EUR 6425.10 EUR
53.18 EUR 40413.00 EUR
53.18 EUR 40413.00 EUR
53.18 EUR 2020.65 EUR
53.18 EUR 4147.65 EUR
53.00 EUR 4293.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 2968.00 EUR
52.70 EUR 4374.10 EUR
52.70 EUR 2002.60 EUR
53.10 EUR 13275.00 EUR
53.05 EUR 4084.85 EUR
53.05 EUR 53050.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 9169.00 EUR
53.10 EUR 6531.30 EUR
53.10 EUR 6212.70 EUR
53.10 EUR 4088.70 EUR
53.10 EUR 955.80 EUR
53.18 EUR 7816.73 EUR
53.10 EUR 9080.10 EUR
53.10 EUR 1168.20 EUR
53.10 EUR 1168.20 EUR
53.10 EUR 3079.80 EUR
53.10 EUR 4248.00 EUR
53.10 EUR 371.70 EUR
53.10 EUR 5310.00 EUR
53.10 EUR 2973.60 EUR
53.10 EUR 25753.50 EUR
53.20 EUR 1489.60 EUR
53.30 EUR 2558.40 EUR
53.28 EUR 7405.23 EUR
53.20 EUR 3830.40 EUR
53.30 EUR 2984.80 EUR
53.15 EUR 2710.65 EUR
53.15 EUR 3986.25 EUR
53.00 EUR 282490.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 76320.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 80931.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 80878.00 EUR
52.85 EUR 6659.10 EUR
52.80 EUR 6494.40 EUR
52.80 EUR 6758.40 EUR
52.90 EUR 3174.00 EUR
52.85 EUR 3488.10 EUR
53.15 EUR 4198.85 EUR
53.15 EUR 2232.30 EUR
53.18 EUR 9411.98 EUR
53.20 EUR 4415.60 EUR
53.20 EUR 2872.80 EUR
53.20 EUR 2234.40 EUR
53.15 EUR 4305.15 EUR
53.10 EUR 16195.50 EUR
53.10 EUR 3504.60 EUR
53.10 EUR 2336.40 EUR
53.10 EUR 3132.90 EUR
53.10 EUR 1805.40 EUR
53.10 EUR 1380.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
52.8976 EUR 1221076.9400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














30.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



42897  30.05.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum