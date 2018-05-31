DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

2018. május 30., szerda, 17:31








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.05.2018 / 17:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Katharina Sophia
Last name(s): Urbon

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Pierre-Pascal
Last name(s): Urbon
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



















































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
51.25 EUR 10250.00 EUR
51.20 EUR 40960.00 EUR
51.25 EUR 12351.25 EUR
51.25 EUR 38898.75 EUR
51.25 EUR 10250.00 EUR
51.20 EUR 24473.60 EUR
51.20 EUR 24678.40 EUR
51.20 EUR 2048.00 EUR
51.60 EUR 2528.40 EUR
51.55 EUR 2783.70 EUR
51.50 EUR 8343.00 EUR
51.45 EUR 5145.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 38550.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 3084.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 5140.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 29092.40 EUR
51.40 EUR 8172.60 EUR
51.60 EUR 3973.20 EUR
51.40 EUR 5294.20 EUR
51.35 EUR 42107.00 EUR
51.35 EUR 37844.95 EUR
51.30 EUR 4873.50 EUR
51.30 EUR 8618.40 EUR
51.20 EUR 1536.00 EUR
51.15 EUR 6905.25 EUR
51.10 EUR 17322.90 EUR
51.10 EUR 25039.00 EUR
51.10 EUR 28462.70 EUR
51.10 EUR 22943.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
51.2685 EUR 471670.1000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














30.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



42901  30.05.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum