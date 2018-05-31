







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.05.2018 / 17:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Katharina Sophia

Last name(s):

Urbon



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Pierre-Pascal

Last name(s):

Urbon

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

51.25 EUR





10250.00 EUR



51.20 EUR





40960.00 EUR



51.25 EUR





12351.25 EUR



51.25 EUR





38898.75 EUR



51.25 EUR





10250.00 EUR



51.20 EUR





24473.60 EUR



51.20 EUR





24678.40 EUR



51.20 EUR





2048.00 EUR



51.60 EUR





2528.40 EUR



51.55 EUR





2783.70 EUR



51.50 EUR





8343.00 EUR



51.45 EUR





5145.00 EUR



51.40 EUR





38550.00 EUR



51.40 EUR





3084.00 EUR



51.40 EUR





5140.00 EUR



51.40 EUR





29092.40 EUR



51.40 EUR





8172.60 EUR



51.60 EUR





3973.20 EUR



51.40 EUR





5294.20 EUR



51.35 EUR





42107.00 EUR



51.35 EUR





37844.95 EUR



51.30 EUR





4873.50 EUR



51.30 EUR





8618.40 EUR



51.20 EUR





1536.00 EUR



51.15 EUR





6905.25 EUR



51.10 EUR





17322.90 EUR



51.10 EUR





25039.00 EUR



51.10 EUR





28462.70 EUR



51.10 EUR





22943.90 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

51.2685 EUR





471670.1000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-29; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



