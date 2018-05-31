







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





30.05.2018 / 17:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Felix Jasper

Last name(s):

Urbon



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Pierre-Pascal

Last name(s):

Urbon

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

51.35 EUR





2413.45 EUR



51.30 EUR





13338.00 EUR



51.25 EUR





21012.50 EUR



51.25 EUR





14503.75 EUR



51.30 EUR





10260.00 EUR



51.45 EUR





12039.30 EUR



51.40 EUR





9068.80 EUR



51.35 EUR





18896.80 EUR



51.30 EUR





10567.80 EUR



51.20 EUR





2611.20 EUR



51.20 EUR





4812.80 EUR



51.20 EUR





43776.00 EUR



51.75 EUR





24374.25 EUR



51.70 EUR





9512.80 EUR



51.65 EUR





5165.00 EUR



51.60 EUR





8152.80 EUR



51.55 EUR





33868.35 EUR



51.50 EUR





10300.00 EUR



51.45 EUR





11833.50 EUR



51.60 EUR





9958.80 EUR



51.55 EUR





6134.45 EUR



51.50 EUR





5150.00 EUR



51.45 EUR





11319.00 EUR



51.40 EUR





5140.00 EUR



51.35 EUR





13761.80 EUR



51.50 EUR





1699.50 EUR



51.45 EUR





5659.50 EUR



51.40 EUR





5140.00 EUR



51.35 EUR





38871.95 EUR



51.10 EUR





10220.00 EUR



51.10 EUR





39398.10 EUR



51.10 EUR





40982.20 EUR



51.10 EUR





11599.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

51.3392 EUR





471542.1000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-29; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



