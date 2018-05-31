DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


30.05.2018 / 17:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Felix Jasper
Last name(s): Urbon

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Pierre-Pascal
Last name(s): Urbon
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
51.35 EUR 2413.45 EUR
51.30 EUR 13338.00 EUR
51.25 EUR 21012.50 EUR
51.25 EUR 14503.75 EUR
51.30 EUR 10260.00 EUR
51.45 EUR 12039.30 EUR
51.40 EUR 9068.80 EUR
51.35 EUR 18896.80 EUR
51.30 EUR 10567.80 EUR
51.20 EUR 2611.20 EUR
51.20 EUR 4812.80 EUR
51.20 EUR 43776.00 EUR
51.75 EUR 24374.25 EUR
51.70 EUR 9512.80 EUR
51.65 EUR 5165.00 EUR
51.60 EUR 8152.80 EUR
51.55 EUR 33868.35 EUR
51.50 EUR 10300.00 EUR
51.45 EUR 11833.50 EUR
51.60 EUR 9958.80 EUR
51.55 EUR 6134.45 EUR
51.50 EUR 5150.00 EUR
51.45 EUR 11319.00 EUR
51.40 EUR 5140.00 EUR
51.35 EUR 13761.80 EUR
51.50 EUR 1699.50 EUR
51.45 EUR 5659.50 EUR
51.40 EUR 5140.00 EUR
51.35 EUR 38871.95 EUR
51.10 EUR 10220.00 EUR
51.10 EUR 39398.10 EUR
51.10 EUR 40982.20 EUR
51.10 EUR 11599.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
51.3392 EUR 471542.1000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
