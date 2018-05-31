DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
177.48 EUR 23959.80 EUR
177.80 EUR 35560.00 EUR
178.30 EUR 25318.60 EUR
177.00 EUR 31329.00 EUR
178.10 EUR 22084.40 EUR
178.00 EUR 25098.00 EUR
176.90 EUR 23704.60 EUR
176.70 EUR 21380.70 EUR
175.90 EUR 39577.50 EUR
176.40 EUR 22402.80 EUR
177.86 EUR 24722.54 EUR
176.90 EUR 25650.50 EUR
177.20 EUR 23567.60 EUR
177.33 EUR 21456.93 EUR
176.66 EUR 20315.90 EUR
176.33 EUR 20983.27 EUR
177.00 EUR 20355.00 EUR
177.10 EUR 24439.80 EUR
177.00 EUR 6903.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
177.15 EUR 458809.94 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














