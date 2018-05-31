







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

KF030332 GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Cornelius

Last name(s):

Patt

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

zooplus AG





b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005111702





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

177.48 EUR





23959.80 EUR



177.80 EUR





35560.00 EUR



178.30 EUR





25318.60 EUR



177.00 EUR





31329.00 EUR



178.10 EUR





22084.40 EUR



178.00 EUR





25098.00 EUR



176.90 EUR





23704.60 EUR



176.70 EUR





21380.70 EUR



175.90 EUR





39577.50 EUR



176.40 EUR





22402.80 EUR



177.86 EUR





24722.54 EUR



176.90 EUR





25650.50 EUR



177.20 EUR





23567.60 EUR



177.33 EUR





21456.93 EUR



176.66 EUR





20315.90 EUR



176.33 EUR





20983.27 EUR



177.00 EUR





20355.00 EUR



177.10 EUR





24439.80 EUR



177.00 EUR





6903.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

177.15 EUR





458809.94 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



