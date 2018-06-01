DGAP-CMS: STS Group AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: STS Group AG / Home Member State


STS Group AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.05.2018 / 11:58


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


STS Group AG announces according to Article 5 WpHG that the Federal
Republik of Germany is its Home Member State.














Language: English
Company: STS Group AG

Zeppelinstraße 4

85399 Hallbergmoos

Germany


Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed



 
