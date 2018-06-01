The Company has received a form TR-1 on 31 May 2018 from Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd..

TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



ZEAL Network SE

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:



Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:



Name: Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd.



City and country of registered office: Singapore

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



Name: Working Capital Partners, Ltd., High Street Partners, Ltd.



City and country of registered office: Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



29/05/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified:



31/05/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)



Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 5.07%



Position of previous notification: N/A

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)



Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: NA



Position of previous notification: N/A

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)



Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 5.07%



Position of previous notification: N/A

Total number of voting rights of issuer



Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 425,540

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44

Number of voting rights (Direct):



Number of voting rights (Indirect): 425,540

SUBTOTAL 8. A: 425,540

% of voting rights (Direct):



% of voting rights (Indirect): 5.07%

SUBTOTAL 8. A: 5.07%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))



N/A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))



N/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

Name:



Working Capital Partners, Ltd., High Street Partners, Ltd.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify



Name of the proxy holder: N/A



The number and % of voting rights held: N/A



The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information



Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is the investment manager of Working Capital Partners, Ltd. and High Street Partners, Ltd.

Place of completion: Singapore

Date of completion: 31 May 2018



