DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE


ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.05.2018 / 13:35


The Company has received a form TR-1 on 31 May 2018 from Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd..



TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

ZEAL Network SE



1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

Non-UK issuer



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd.

City and country of registered office: Singapore



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

Name: Working Capital Partners, Ltd., High Street Partners, Ltd.

City and country of registered office: Cayman Islands



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

29/05/2018



6. Date on which issuer notified:

31/05/2018



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 5.07%

Position of previous notification: N/A



% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: NA

Position of previous notification: N/A



Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 5.07%

Position of previous notification: N/A



Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 425,540



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares: GB00BHD66J44



Number of voting rights (Direct):

Number of voting rights (Indirect): 425,540
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 425,540



% of voting rights (Direct):

% of voting rights (Indirect): 5.07%
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 5.07%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

N/A



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

N/A



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial  instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity



Name:

Working Capital Partners, Ltd., High Street Partners, Ltd.



10. In case of proxy voting, please identify

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A



11. Additional information

Working Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is the investment manager of Working Capital Partners, Ltd. and High Street Partners, Ltd.



Place of completion: Singapore
Date of completion: 31 May 2018

 















Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
691351  31.05.2018 



