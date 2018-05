DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Forecast





Dialog Semiconductor Updates its 2018 Customer Business Outlook





31-May-2018 / 17:49 CET/CEST





London, United Kingdom - 31 May 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG) has been provided with a reduced share of the volume forecast from Apple for the main Power Management IC (PMIC) for the 2018 smartphone platform. The projected volume for the sub-PMIC in the 2018 smartphone platform and all other PMICs including those for tablets, wearables, notebooks, remains unchanged.







This is the first time one of our custom PMICs for the smartphone platform is being dual sourced and it is estimated to reduce the FY 2018 revenue by approximately 5%. The company still expects revenue growth in FY 2018. As in previous years, revenue performance will be strongly weighted towards the second half of the year.







Dialog understands its continued role as Apple"s main PMIC supplier is contingent on Dialog meeting Apple"s technology, quality, price and volume expectations, as well as continuing to develop advanced technology to meet Apple"s requirements. Dialog also intends to continue to explore new mixed signal opportunities outside of power management for future Apple products.









Contact:



Jose Cano



Director, Investor Relations



jose.cano@diasemi.com



+44(0)1793756961

Investor Contacts:



Jose Cano



Dialog Semiconductor



Phone: +44 (0)1793 756 961

jose.cano@diasemi.com





Matt Dixon



FTI Consulting



Phone: +44 (0)2037 271 137

matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com





Anja Meusel



FTI Consulting



Phone: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120

anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com



About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.



Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management"s current views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: (i) Dialog"s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the benefits of the proposed acquisition (ii) expected adoption of new technologies, expected developments in product portfolio, expected future design wins, expected incorporation of products in those of customers, and expected financial results; and (iii) expected cost, revenue technology and other synergies of the proposed acquisition and business and management strategies.



These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Dialog and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dialog"s ability to control or estimate precisely and include but are not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainty associated with financial projections; (ii) the ability to realize the expected synergies or savings from the proposed acquisition in the amounts or in the timeframe anticipated; (iii) the potential harm to customer, supplier, employee and other relationships caused by the announcement or closing of the proposed acquisition; (iv) the ability to integrate Silego"s businesses into those of Dialog"s in a timely and cost-efficient manner; (v) the development of the markets for Silego"s products; (vi) dependence on key personnel; and (vii) other risks described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report.



We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.











