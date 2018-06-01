DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Updates its 2018 Customer Business Outlook
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Forecast
London, United Kingdom - 31 May 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG) has been provided with a reduced share of the volume forecast from Apple for the main Power Management IC (PMIC) for the 2018 smartphone platform. The projected volume for the sub-PMIC in the 2018 smartphone platform and all other PMICs including those for tablets, wearables, notebooks, remains unchanged.
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Dialog and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dialog"s ability to control or estimate precisely and include but are not limited to: (i) the inherent uncertainty associated with financial projections; (ii) the ability to realize the expected synergies or savings from the proposed acquisition in the amounts or in the timeframe anticipated; (iii) the potential harm to customer, supplier, employee and other relationships caused by the announcement or closing of the proposed acquisition; (iv) the ability to integrate Silego"s businesses into those of Dialog"s in a timely and cost-efficient manner; (v) the development of the markets for Silego"s products; (vi) dependence on key personnel; and (vii) other risks described under the heading "Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report.
We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.
