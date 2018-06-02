DGAP-DD: PAION AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Abdelghani
Last name(s): Omari

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PAION AG


b) LEI

529900CGHB9UWY40BU45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock options over shares in PAION AG (ISIN DE000A0B65S3) issued under the Stock Option Plan 2016 (SOP 2016).


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of a total of 100,000 stock options under the SOP 2016. The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiry of the waiting period. Details on the SOP 2016 can be found in the invitation to the 2016 Annual General Meeting published in the Federal Gazette on 13 April 2016.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: PAION AG

Martinstr. 10-12

52062 Aachen

Germany
Internet: www.paion.com





 
