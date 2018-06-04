DGAP-News: AYOXXA launches LUNARIS(TM) Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits to elucidate T cell differentiation
2018. június 04., hétfő, 09:00
DGAP-News: AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch
AYOXXA launches LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits to elucidate T cell differentiation
Cologne, Germany, June 4th, 2018 - AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, an international biotechnology company offering a range of products and services which enable advances in translational proteomics, today announced the expansion of its catalogue of kits for fully scalable multiplex protein analysis with the introduction of LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits. The Kits are validated for quantitative analysis of soluble effector molecules secreted by distinct T cell populations that serve as biomarkers for specific population subsets. The kit enables translational research in areas including immune response biology, autoimmune disorders and cancer using murine and human samples.
LUNARISTM Kits include all components necessary to perform the assay and readout on the LUNARISTM Reader: LUNARISTM BioChips, LUNARISTM Decoding File, LUNARISTM Analysis Suite, diluents, buffers, reagents, standards and instructions for use.
LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits are optimized to run on AYOXXA"s proprietary multiplex protein analysis system LUNARISTM, a fully integrated system that can be incorporated into any laboratory routine and is optimized to provide an easy-to-use, standardized workflow from sample to result. It combines the familiarity of standard immunoassay workflows with an unmatched capability for low sample volumes, scalability from low- to high-throughput applications and market leading data quality. The system comprises a dedicated LUNARISTM Reader and best-in-class LUNARISTM Software for image-based analysis with a 100% read-out of data points.
LUNARISTM kits follow a classical sandwich immunoassay principle with fluorescence readout. The BioChips and assays are painstakingly optimized using the best quality antibody-pairs to ensure the highest assay sensitivity and specificity with minimal cross-reactivity in a multiplex format. Due to the innovative BioChip format and planar geometry, LUNARISTM assays can be performed with sample volumes as low as 3µL - which represents only 1/10 of the volume required by comparable multiplex technologies. This low minimum volume requirement enables multiplex protein analysis from precious and scarce sample sources.
The new LUNARISTM Human & Mouse 6-Plex T Cell Characterization Kits add to the already existing portfolio of standardized biomarker kits for the study of inflammation and immune response, as well as assay kits optimized for an extensive range of cytokines and growth factors, and those optimized for specific application areas, such as ophthalmology. For more information on the LUNARISTM Kit portfolio, please visit AYOXXA"s website.
Thus, a research tool that allows accurate and reproducible identification of predominant T cell subsets in cell culture experiments can help unravel the complexity and spot potential points of therapeutic intervention. Each T cell subset secretes a characteristic repertoire of effector cytokines that stabilize T cell differentiation and/or contribute to pathogen clearance. These soluble molecules can be exploited as markers of T cell subtypes and thus, characterize the outcomes of differentiation.
With LUNARISTM, its proprietary innovative beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and across drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARISTM enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker analysis assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.
For more information, please visit www.ayoxxa.com
