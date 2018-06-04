DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous





MagForce AG to host Lunch Symposium about Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 2018 meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC)

Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, June 4, 2018 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is pleased to announce that it will host a scientific lunch symposium titled "Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas" at the 69th Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC). The joint meeting with the Mexican Society of Neurological Surgery (MSNS) and Colombian Association of Neurosurgery (ACNCX) is held from June 3 - 6, 2018, in Münster, Germany.

Chaired by Prof Dr Walter Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster, Germany, the one hour lunch symposium will be held Tuesday, June 5 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. CEST and will feature three key note speeches: Besides an introduction of the current status of local therapies for malignant glioblastoma by Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, PD Dr. Johannes Woelfer, Chief Physician at Hufeland Klinikum Muelhausen, and PD Dr. Dr. Oliver Grauer, Head of Neuro-Oncology at the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Münster, will be discussing technical aspects of applying Nanotherm therapy with malignant gliomas tumor resections as well as immunological aspects and future approaches with regard to intracavitary thermotherapy with superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles.



The symposium details are as follows:

Title:

"Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas"

Date:

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Time:

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. CEST

Location:

Roter Saal 1, Messe und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland, Münster

Speakers:

Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer (Chair/Moderation)



University Hospital Münster

Local therapies for malignant gliomas: Current status



PD Dr. Johannes Woelfer



Hufeland Klinikum Muelhausen

lntracavitary thermotherapy with superparamagnetic iron oxide

nanoparticles: Technical aspects and NanoPaste technique



PD Dr. Dr. Oliver Grauer



University Hospital Münster

lntracavitary thermotherapy with superparamagnetic iron oxide



nanoparticles: lmmunological aspects and future approaches







In addition, MagForce will be represented with a booth (Booth No. 2, Nordfoyer, Main Exhibition) at the 2018 DGNC and will be available for questions regarding its NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma and other brain tumors.

Focal Therapy is an important option in the treatment of glioblastoma. These tumors are the most common and most aggressive brain tumors. In Europe, over 20,000 glioblastoma cases are diagnosed each year. Prognosis for glioma patients is still dim as often times, even after the most successful surgery, residual microscopic tumor remains and usually regrows in direct vicinity of the original resection cavity. For more local control of remaining tumour infiltration, the concept of thermotherapy for tumor ablation and as a radiosensitiser in glioma therapy could be very promising.

For more information on the 2018 DGNC Meeting programme, please click here.



About the 69th Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC)



The 69th Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery held in Münster, Germany, from June 3-6, 2018 at the Messe und Congress Centrum Halle Münsterland in Münster, will be the first joint meeting with two Latin American Societies, the Mexican Society of Neurological Surgery and the Colombian Association of Neurosurgery.

Leading neurosurgeons will present scientific findings, discuss new innovative treatments and exchange information about the most recent research results and future visions. The scientific programme of the annual meeting reflects a wide range of aspects on key areas of the neurosurgical field. Next to the main topic spinal surgery, the 69th Annual Meeting will be focusing on neuro-oncology, including the rapidly expanding field of intra-operative imaging. The scientific programme is complemented by plenty of workshops, satellite symposia and plenary sessions.



About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.



MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com.

Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube)

