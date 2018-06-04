DGAP-News: MagForce AG to host Lunch Symposium about Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 2018 meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC)
2018. június 04., hétfő, 09:30
DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
MagForce AG to host Lunch Symposium about Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas at the 2018 meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC)
Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, June 4, 2018 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is pleased to announce that it will host a scientific lunch symposium titled "Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas" at the 69th Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC). The joint meeting with the Mexican Society of Neurological Surgery (MSNS) and Colombian Association of Neurosurgery (ACNCX) is held from June 3 - 6, 2018, in Münster, Germany.
Chaired by Prof Dr Walter Stummer, Director of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University Hospital Münster, Germany, the one hour lunch symposium will be held Tuesday, June 5 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. CEST and will feature three key note speeches: Besides an introduction of the current status of local therapies for malignant glioblastoma by Prof. Dr. Walter Stummer, PD Dr. Johannes Woelfer, Chief Physician at Hufeland Klinikum Muelhausen, and PD Dr. Dr. Oliver Grauer, Head of Neuro-Oncology at the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Münster, will be discussing technical aspects of applying Nanotherm therapy with malignant gliomas tumor resections as well as immunological aspects and future approaches with regard to intracavitary thermotherapy with superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles.
Focal Therapy is an important option in the treatment of glioblastoma. These tumors are the most common and most aggressive brain tumors. In Europe, over 20,000 glioblastoma cases are diagnosed each year. Prognosis for glioma patients is still dim as often times, even after the most successful surgery, residual microscopic tumor remains and usually regrows in direct vicinity of the original resection cavity. For more local control of remaining tumour infiltration, the concept of thermotherapy for tumor ablation and as a radiosensitiser in glioma therapy could be very promising.
For more information on the 2018 DGNC Meeting programme, please click here.
Leading neurosurgeons will present scientific findings, discuss new innovative treatments and exchange information about the most recent research results and future visions. The scientific programme of the annual meeting reflects a wide range of aspects on key areas of the neurosurgical field. Next to the main topic spinal surgery, the 69th Annual Meeting will be focusing on neuro-oncology, including the rapidly expanding field of intra-operative imaging. The scientific programme is complemented by plenty of workshops, satellite symposia and plenary sessions.
NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.
For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com.
Contact:
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President
Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
691853 04.06.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]