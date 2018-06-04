DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 30.05.2018, 15:07 CET/CEST - Covestro AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

2018. június 04., hétfő, 10:49





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Covestro AG


Correction of a release from 30.05.2018, 15:07 CET/CEST - Covestro AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


04.06.2018 / 10:49


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

29 May 2018 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.06 % 202,500,000
Previous publication 0 % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
6,197,079 0 3.06 % 0 %














Language: English
Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
