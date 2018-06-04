DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014Share buyback - 95th Interim Reporting





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 95th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 28 May 2018 until and including 3 June 2018, a

number of 93,900 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation

(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



28/5/2018

19,138

114.89310

29/5/2018

19,444

113.13380

30/5/2018

17,841

112.42375

31/5/2018

19,501

112.69248

1/6/2018

17,976

112.58175



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 3 June 2018 amounts to 19,268,934 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 4 June 2018



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

