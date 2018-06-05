DGAP-AFR: Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Wacker Neuson SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


04.06.2018 / 14:21


Wacker Neuson SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2018
German: http://wackerneusongroup.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/2018/
English: http://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/2018/














Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com





 
