Herzogenaurach, June 4, 2018



In the period from May 28, 2018 up to and including June 1, 2018, adidas AG

bought back a total of 280,753 shares of adidas AG within the framework of

the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018 pursuant

to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it

was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the

framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from May

28, 2018 up to and including June 1, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average stock



shares bought back

market price (EUR)1)



(number)



May 28, 2018

51,642

EUR 195.6042

May 29, 2018

64,178

EUR 193.3850

May 30, 2018

48,722

EUR 195.3893

May 31, 2018

57,840

EUR 194.9168

June 1, 2018

58,371

EUR 194.6209

In total

280,753

EUR 194.7136



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 1,317,290 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, June 4, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

