04.06.2018 / 15:00


Herzogenaurach, June 4, 2018

In the period from May 28, 2018 up to and including June 1, 2018, adidas AG
bought back a total of 280,753 shares of adidas AG within the framework of
the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018 pursuant
to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it
was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the
framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from May
28, 2018 up to and including June 1, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average stock

shares bought backmarket price (EUR)1)

(number)
May 28, 201851,642EUR 195.6042
May 29, 201864,178EUR 193.3850
May 30, 201848,722EUR 195.3893
May 31, 201857,840EUR 194.9168
June 1, 201858,371EUR 194.6209
In total280,753EUR 194.7136











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 1,317,290 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, June 4, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
