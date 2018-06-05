







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jan

Last name(s):

Oetjen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

United Internet AG





b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005089031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

55.0400 EUR





7760.64 EUR



55.0200 EUR





33782.28 EUR



55.0000 EUR





85305.00 EUR



54.9800 EUR





157792.60 EUR



54.9600 EUR





35394.24 EUR



54.9400 EUR





45490.32 EUR



54.9200 EUR





47341.04 EUR



54.9000 EUR





286468.20 EUR



54.8800 EUR





18659.20 EUR



54.8600 EUR





365751.62 EUR



54.8400 EUR





32904.00 EUR



54.8200 EUR





35961.92 EUR



54.8000 EUR





17810.00 EUR



54.8000 EUR





1041.20 EUR



54.8000 EUR





12987.60 EUR



54.8000 EUR





18193.60 EUR



54.8000 EUR





7452.80 EUR



54.8000 EUR





19947.20 EUR



54.8000 EUR





142260.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

54.8922 EUR





1372304.2600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-04; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



