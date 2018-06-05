DGAP-DD: United Internet AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Oetjen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

United Internet AG


b) LEI

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005089031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
55.0400 EUR 7760.64 EUR
55.0200 EUR 33782.28 EUR
55.0000 EUR 85305.00 EUR
54.9800 EUR 157792.60 EUR
54.9600 EUR 35394.24 EUR
54.9400 EUR 45490.32 EUR
54.9200 EUR 47341.04 EUR
54.9000 EUR 286468.20 EUR
54.8800 EUR 18659.20 EUR
54.8600 EUR 365751.62 EUR
54.8400 EUR 32904.00 EUR
54.8200 EUR 35961.92 EUR
54.8000 EUR 17810.00 EUR
54.8000 EUR 1041.20 EUR
54.8000 EUR 12987.60 EUR
54.8000 EUR 18193.60 EUR
54.8000 EUR 7452.80 EUR
54.8000 EUR 19947.20 EUR
54.8000 EUR 142260.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
54.8922 EUR 1372304.2600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
