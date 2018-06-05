







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

David

Last name(s):

Roche



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 AG





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase -

Contractual obligation to invest certain portion of supervisory board remuneration into shares of the issuer.







c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

43.88 EUR





394.92 EUR



43.90 EUR





2721.80 EUR



43.90 EUR





4960.70 EUR



43.90 EUR





131.70 EUR



43.90 EUR





878.00 EUR



43.90 EUR





2634.00 EUR



43.90 EUR





7550.80 EUR



43.90 EUR





1799.90 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

43.8996 EUR





21071.82 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



