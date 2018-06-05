DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


05.06.2018 / 15:36



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: David
Last name(s): Roche

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase -
Contractual obligation to invest certain portion of supervisory board remuneration into shares of the issuer.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
43.88 EUR 394.92 EUR
43.90 EUR 2721.80 EUR
43.90 EUR 4960.70 EUR
43.90 EUR 131.70 EUR
43.90 EUR 878.00 EUR
43.90 EUR 2634.00 EUR
43.90 EUR 7550.80 EUR
43.90 EUR 1799.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
43.8996 EUR 21071.82 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
