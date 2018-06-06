DGAP-DD: Deutsche Börse AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.06.2018 / 13:58



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hauke
Last name(s): Stars

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Börse AG


b) LEI

529900G3SW56SHYNPR95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005810055


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
115.953767 EUR 1300073.64 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
115.9538 EUR 1300073.6400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
