DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Annual General Meeting approves agenda items with a large majority





06.06.2018 / 14:13







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bad Vilbel, June 6, 2018 - STADA Arzneimittel AG announced today that the Company"s shareholders approved all agenda items with a large majority that were put to a vote by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting held on June 6, 2018 in Frankfurt/Main.

73.5 percent of the voting share capital were represented at the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Further details of the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results for each item on the agenda, are available on the STADA website at www.stada.com/agm2018.





Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastrasse 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

Or visit us on the Internet at www.stada.com