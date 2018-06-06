DGAP-News: CEWE increases dividend for the ninth consecutive year
2018. június 06., szerda, 14:29
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CEWE increases dividend for the ninth consecutive year
- Annual General Meeting decides to raise dividends to EUR 1.85 per share
- Shareholders earn a dividend yield of 2.1 % on the basis of the price at the end of 2017
- Turnover and earnings to continue to increase in 2018
- New Supervisory Board elected
Oldenburg, 6 June 2018. The regular Annual General Meeting of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) approved all the agenda items proposed by the management in Oldenburg today. The attendance rate was 48.9 %. The dividend rises to 1.85 euros per share - the ninth dividend increase in succession. On the basis of the price at the end of 2017 (88,05 euros), shareholders are thus earning a dividend yield of 2.1 %. "We are in a position to offer our shareholders an increase in dividends for the ninth year in succession. This is made possible by a renewed increase in our earning power and a sound balance sheet," explains Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the Board of Management of the CEWE Group. The total return for shareholders for the 2017 financial year was as much as 6.24 % on the basis of the dividend for 2016 and the rise in the share price.
Turnover and EBIT to continue to increase in 2018
Increasing earnings to see a further increase in dividends as well
Annual General Meeting elects a Supervisory Board with two new members
Internet: cewe-fotobuch.de , cewe-photobook.com , deindesign.de , cewe.de , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de , laserline.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE SERVICE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule:
About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,600 employees in 24 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2017 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6.0 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate consolidated turnover of 599.4 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. CEWE brand products are all produced in a climate-natural process. In the "commercial online printing" business segment, printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT, viaprinto and LASERLINE. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is currently an SDAX member.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
693045 06.06.2018
