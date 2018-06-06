DGAP-Adhoc: Change in Executive Board of Aumann AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Change in Executive Board of Aumann AG


06-Jun-2018 / 15:42 CET/CEST


Beelen, 06. June 2018



Ludger Martinschledde, Co-CEO of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03), has asked the Supervisory Board to cancel his management contract for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board will take the necessary steps shortly. The Supervisory Board as well as Executive Board members Rolf Beckhoff (Co-CEO until now) and Sebastian Roll (CFO) very much regret his decision and thank Ludger Martinschledde for his numerous achievements for the company. With immediate effect, Rolf Beckhoff will be sole CEO of Aumann AG. At the same time, he permanently takes over the R&D department while keeping responsibility for the strategy of the company. Rolf Beckhoff, who is with the company for 14 years and has contributed significantly to Aumann"s successful IPO in 2017, will further advance the technological leadership of the company together with Aumann"s experienced team of engineers and developers.



About Aumann AG



Aumann is a leading manufacturer of innovative specialised machinery and automated production lines with focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient manufacturing of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly for the automotive industry. Leading companies worldwide count on Aumann"s solutions for the serial production of electric and hybrid drivetrains as well as solutions for automated production lines.



Further information on Aumann can be found at www.aumann-ag.com.



Language: English
Company: Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-0
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7100
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
