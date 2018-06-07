DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: PNE WIND becomes PNE - Pure New Energy
2018. június 06., szerda, 17:12
DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
PNE WIND becomes PNE - Pure New Energy
- All agenda items approved with a large majority
- Change of name from PNE WIND AG to PNE AG reflects the expansion of the strategy
- Dividend payment of euro 0.04 per share resolved
The shareholders also voted by a large majority in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of euro 0.04 per eligible share.
The shareholders also agreed to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of actions to the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO), Jörg Klowat (CFO) and Kurt Stürken (COO). By a clear majority, the shareholders also resolved to give formal approval of actions to the Supervisory Board and to appoint Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the auditors.
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE WIND AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnewind.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pnewind.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
693155 06.06.2018
