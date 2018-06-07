DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: PNE WIND becomes PNE - Pure New Energy

- All agenda items approved with a large majority



- Change of name from PNE WIND AG to PNE AG reflects the expansion of the strategy



- Dividend payment of euro 0.04 per share resolved





Cuxhaven, June 6, 2018 - The general meeting of shareholders of wind farm specialist PNE WIND AG resolved on June 6, 2018 that the company will in future operate under the name PNE AG. With this change in the corporate name, the shareholders are following the extended strategy of the company. Based on the successful development of wind farm projects, PNE AG will become a provider of solutions for clean energy. In addition to wind energy, this includes the extension into photovoltaics as well as hydrogen for direct use, also as a storage technology and services in ths sectors.



The shareholders also voted by a large majority in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of euro 0.04 per eligible share.



The shareholders also agreed to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of actions to the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO), Jörg Klowat (CFO) and Kurt Stürken (COO). By a clear majority, the shareholders also resolved to give formal approval of actions to the Supervisory Board and to appoint Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, as the auditors.




About the PNE WIND Group


PNE WIND Group, a company operating on an international level with two brands, PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Company has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider." From initial site exploration and the approval procedure performance to financing and turn-key construction to operation and re-powering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases for developing and operating wind farms: based on this strong position, we continue to develop. In addition to wind energy, in the future the Company"s offer will include photovoltaic, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen.



