06-Jun-2018 / 23:46 CET/CEST





Munich, Germany, 6 June 2018. Dr Ralph Heck, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: 717030; ISIN: DE0007170300), today announced his resignation from office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 6 June 2018.





