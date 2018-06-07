DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Dr Ralph Heck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, resigns from office
2018. június 06., szerda, 23:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Munich, Germany, 6 June 2018. Dr Ralph Heck, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: 717030; ISIN: DE0007170300), today announced his resignation from office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 6 June 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaltbau Holding AG
|Hollerithstraße 5
|81829 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 - 93005 - 209
|Fax:
|+49 89 - 93005 - 318
|E-mail:
|guessgen@schaltbau.de
|Internet:
|www.schaltbau.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007170300
|WKN:
|717030
|Indices:
|Prime Standard
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
693205 06-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
