DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Dr Ralph Heck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, resigns from office

2018. június 06., szerda, 23:46





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Schaltbau Holding AG: Dr Ralph Heck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, resigns from office


06-Jun-2018 / 23:46 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, Germany, 6 June 2018. Dr Ralph Heck, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: 717030; ISIN: DE0007170300), today announced his resignation from office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 6 June 2018.


Contact

Wolfgang Güssgen

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstrasse 5

81829 Munich

Germany

T +49 89 93005-209
guessgen@schaltbau.de










06-Jun-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 318
E-mail: guessgen@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbau.de
ISIN: DE0007170300
WKN: 717030
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



693205  06-Jun-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=693205&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum