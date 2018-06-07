DGAP-PVR: Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG


Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


07.06.2018 / 12:20


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acting in concert in terms of voting rights and financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Yiping WANG,
Date of birth: 30 March 1961
Mr Jimin WANG,
Date of birth: 27 Oct 1986

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

JAP Capital Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

30 May 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 % 12607121
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005895403 0 3222961 0 % 25.56 %
Total 3222961 25.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conditional share purchase

Physical 3222961 25.56 %
      Total 3222961 25.56 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

No aggregation of voting rights and instruments as the instruments refer to shares disclosed as attributed voting rights.
The persons subject to the notification obligations are acting in concert with Ms Bifeng Wu and certain other entities directly or indirectly controlled by Ms Bifeng Wu (including the concerted acquisition of voting rights considered as an indirect holding of instruments within the meaning of section 38 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)) that are listed under no. 8 of Ms Bifeng Wu"s corresponding voting rights notification with 30 May 2018 as the date of crossing of the relevant threshold.  














Language: English
Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com





 
