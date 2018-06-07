

1. Details of issuer



Grammer AG



Georg-Grammer-Str. 2



92224 Amberg



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Acting in concert in terms of voting rights and financial instruments



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Yiping WANG,

Date of birth: 30 March 1961



Mr Jimin WANG,

Date of birth: 27 Oct 1986





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

JAP Capital Holding GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

30 May 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

25.56 %

25.56 %

25.56 %

12607121

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005895403

0

3222961

0 %

25.56 %

Total

3222961

25.56 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Conditional share purchase





Physical

3222961

25.56 %







Total

3222961

25.56 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

No aggregation of voting rights and instruments as the instruments refer to shares disclosed as attributed voting rights.

The persons subject to the notification obligations are acting in concert with Ms Bifeng Wu and certain other entities directly or indirectly controlled by Ms Bifeng Wu (including the concerted acquisition of voting rights considered as an indirect holding of instruments within the meaning of section 38 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)) that are listed under no. 8 of Ms Bifeng Wu"s corresponding voting rights notification with 30 May 2018 as the date of crossing of the relevant threshold.



