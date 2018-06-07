DGAP-PVR: Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG


Grammer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


07.06.2018 / 12:20


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acting in concert in terms of voting rights and financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Ms Bifeng WU,
Date of birth: 10 Nov 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

JAP Capital Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

30 May 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 % 12607121
Previous notification 25.51 % 0 % 25.51 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005895403 0 3222961 0 % 25.56 %
Total 3222961 25.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conditional share purchase

Physical 3222961 25.56 %
      Total 3222961 25.56 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ms Bifeng WU 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Wing Sing International Co., Ltd. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
JAP Capital Limited 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
JAP Capital Holding GmbH 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
 


Ms Bifeng WU 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Ningbo Jiheng Investment Co., Ltd. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Ningbo DZ Jihan Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Ningbo Jiye Investment Co., Ltd. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Jiye Auto Parts (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Jiye Auto Parts GmbH 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
 


Ms Bifeng WU 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Ningbo Jihong Investment Co., Ltd. / Wing Sing International Co., Ltd. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %
Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co., Ltd. 25.56 % 25.56 % 25.56 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

No aggregation of voting rights and instruments as the instruments refer to shares disclosed as attributed voting rights.  














Language: English
Company: Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com





 
