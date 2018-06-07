DGAP-News: Decheng Technology AG: roduction of food packaging material for Chinese food giant commences
2018. június 07., csütörtök, 14:53
DGAP-News: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CORPORATE NEWS June 7, 2018
- Decheng"s water-based food packaging material has been approved by Dali Foods Group and production has started
- CEO ZHU: "New product is in line with our long-term strategy"
Quanzhou City-based Dali Foods Group (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, code 3799), manufactures and distributes high-profile brands such as Daliyuan, Copico, Haochidian, Heqizheng, and Hi-Tiger, which are among the most popular food brands in China. In FY 2017, Dali Foods Group recorded sales of RMB 19.80bn.
ZHU Xiaofang, Decheng Technology AG"s CEO, commented: "Dali Foods Group"s approval of our new food packaging material is proof of our R&D capabilities and has enabled us to enter into a new market, which we expect to grow in the future due to the Chinese government emphasizing the use of water-based polyurethanes for food packaging. Thanks to our strong R&D and the high entry-barriers we are in a good position to exploit this potential. This is also in line with our long-term strategy to develop and manufacture increasingly demanding and innovative products for growth markets in order to become a more high-tech company."
Contact:
VPC Group
Frankfurt Branch
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 175371963
ir@dechengtechnology.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Decheng Technology AG
|Martin-Luther-Platz 26
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-78179033
|E-mail:
|contact@dechengtechnology.com
|Internet:
|www.dechengtechnology.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YDDM9
|WKN:
|A1YDDM
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
693435 07.06.2018
