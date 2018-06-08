DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.06.2018 / 19:08



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Schmalzl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Nature of the transaction

Discretoniary order without time limit to dispose of up to 70,624 shares, acquired by virtue of exercising share options, for a price of at least 54.00 EUR per share.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.de





 
