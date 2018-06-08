DGAP-DD: SLEEPZ AG english

2018. június 08., péntek, 12:02








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.06.2018 / 12:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver Alexander
Last name(s): Borrmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLEEPZ AG


b) LEI

391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E3772


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 1905.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.1000 EUR 1905.2000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














08.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG

Schlüterstraße 38

10629 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.sleepz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



43097  08.06.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum