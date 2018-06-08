

Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG



Hamburg, 8 June 2018 - Mr. Peter Kampf has resigned his position as a member of the Management Board of Aves One AG, with effect at the end of 30 June 2018. Mr. Kampf intends to devote himself to other professional challenges in the future. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Kampf for his contribution to building up and establishing the Container segment and thus to the growth of Aves One AG. From 1 July 2018 onwards, the Management Board of Aves One AG will consist of Jürgen Bauer and Sven Meißner.



