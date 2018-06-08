DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG

Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG

Hamburg, 8 June 2018 - Mr. Peter Kampf has resigned his position as a member of the Management Board of Aves One AG, with effect at the end of 30 June 2018. Mr. Kampf intends to devote himself to other professional challenges in the future. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Kampf for his contribution to building up and establishing the Container segment and thus to the growth of Aves One AG. From 1 July 2018 onwards, the Management Board of Aves One AG will consist of Jürgen Bauer and Sven Meißner.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, Management Board

Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350

Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359

E-mail ir@avesone.com










Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London





 
