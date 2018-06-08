DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

2018. június 08., péntek, 17:01








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.06.2018 / 17:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hans-Dieter
Last name(s): Werner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
47.37 EUR 14211.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
47.3700 EUR 14211.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














08.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



43095  08.06.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum