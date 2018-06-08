DGAP-News: EVN AG: EVN plans to release treasury shares to employees
2018. június 08., péntek, 17:43
DGAP-News: EVN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
On 8 June 2018 the Executive Board of EVN AG approved the distribution of up to 165,000 treasury shares to employees of the company and certain subsidiaries during the third calendar quarter of 2018. These shares will be granted to employees who are entitled by a company agreement to receive a special payment and who make use of this benefit. EVN AG does not have a stock option programme at the present time.
The treasury shares to be transferred to employees represent ordinary zero-par value bearer shares of EVN AG. The transfer of these treasury shares to employees will have no effect on the listing of the issuer"s shares.
Based on previous share buyback programmes, EVN currently holds 1,950,854 treasury shares which represent 1.08% of share capital.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-2236-200-12294
|E-mail:
|info@evn.at
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000741053
|WKN:
|074105
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
693541 08.06.2018
