DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052





08.06.2018 / 19:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

The option granted by Earlybird Verwaltungs GmbH, MIG GmbH & Co. Fonds 9 KG, BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and MIG GmbH & Co. Fonds 11 KG to the stabilisation manager to purchase up to 874,999 additional shares in NFON AG at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with over-allotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG in the amount of 267,399 shares on 8 June 2018. The stabilization period has been terminated on 8 June 2018.



This announcement and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, any securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. The Company"s securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or with the securities regulators of the individual states of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States legal regulations.