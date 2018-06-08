DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG: Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
2018. június 08., péntek, 19:00
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 8 (f) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Notification of exercise of Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Article 8 (f) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
693957 08.06.2018
