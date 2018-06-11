







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.06.2018 / 13:00







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Johanna W. (Hanneke)

Last name(s):

Faber



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

ISIN:

DE000BAY1BR7





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 880 subscription rights within a capital increase with subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-06; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



