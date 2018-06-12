DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





11.06.2018 / 14:30





11.06.2018 / 14:30





Herzogenaurach, June 11, 2018



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st

Tranche - 8th Interim Announcement



In the period from June 4, 2018 up to and including June 8, 2018, adidas AG

bought back a total of 153,859 shares of adidas AG within the framework of

the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018 pursuant

to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it

was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the

framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June

4, 2018 up to and including June 8, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average stock



shares bought back

market price (EUR)1)



(number)



June 4, 2018

50,740

EUR 194.4139

June 5, 2018

30,514

EUR 197.3114

June 6, 2018

19,543

EUR 200.2307

June 7, 2018

26,887

EUR 198.8423

June 8, 2018

26,175

EUR 198.1730

In total

153,859

EUR 197.1408



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 1,471,149 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, June 11, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

