adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st Tranche - 8th Interim Announcement


11.06.2018 / 14:30


Herzogenaurach, June 11, 2018

In the period from June 4, 2018 up to and including June 8, 2018, adidas AG
bought back a total of 153,859 shares of adidas AG within the framework of
the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018 pursuant
to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it
was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within the
framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June
4, 2018 up to and including June 8, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average stock

shares bought backmarket price (EUR)1)

(number)
June 4, 201850,740EUR 194.4139
June 5, 201830,514EUR 197.3114
June 6, 201819,543EUR 200.2307
June 7, 201826,887EUR 198.8423
June 8, 201826,175EUR 198.1730
In total153,859EUR 197.1408











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 1,471,149 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, June 11, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
