1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Nagel



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the board of trustees of Neumüller CEWE COLOR Stiftung







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005403901





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction of an asset manager





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

82.70 EUR





8270 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

82.70 EUR





8270 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



