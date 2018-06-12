DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement





MagForce AG Announces Collaboration Agreement for NanoTherm(R) Therapy with Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4, Lublin, Poland





Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, June 12, 2018 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin, Poland, one of the most prestigious brain treatment centers in Poland.

Pursuant to the agreement, Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 will introduce and provide access for brain cancer patients to be treated with NanoTherm(R) therapy in Poland. For this purpose a mobile container with a NanoActivator(R) device will be installed in the hospital in Lublin. Commercial treatment is anticipated to commence in the course of 2018. The NanoTherm(R) treatment center at Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 will be headed by Prof. Dr. hab. n. med. Tomasz Trojanowski, Head and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery and Paediatric Neurosurgery, State Consultant in Neurosurgery and a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Minister of Health, with the support of his renowned medical team of qualified and experienced doctors and nurses.

The Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin is the largest hospital in Lublin Province, providing learning and research facilities for the Medical University in Lublin. The hospital serves patients from Lublin province as well as from other regions of the country and abroad. Over 1,600 patients are operated yearly, and about 6,000 consultations are given in an outpatient neurosurgical clinic.

The cooperation agreement with Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 is MagForce"s first collaboration outside of Germany as part of MagForce"s European roll-out plan and will allow Polish patients to be treated with NanoTherm(R) therapy in their home country; providing faster access to the therapy after diagnosis. Due to the aggressive nature of glioblastoma, timely availability is a decisive factor in the treatment of brain tumors as there is only a narrow window for patients to receive treatment. To provide accelerated treatment options, MagForce"s European roll-out plan aims to place its NanoActivator(R) devices in a number of European countries. The development of a mobile solution for the placement of NanoActivator(R) devices, as is the case at Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin, enables MagForce to place the devices sooner and more cost-effectively in suitable treatment centers all over Europe.

The collaboration with Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Lublin will be supported by the efforts of the Alivia Cancer Foundation, Poland. The Foundations"s mission is to mobilize, empower and educate cancer patients as well as give them the tools and necessary means to make decisions regarding their own health.

"We are delighted to team up with Prof. Dr. Tomasz Trojanowski and his team at the renowned Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4, the first collaboration agreement for our NanoTherm(R) therapy with a clinic outside of Germany. Over the past year, our Market Development team, headed by Dr. Katarzyna Zarychta, Vice President Oncology Market Development Europe, has worked diligently to identify and build relationships with possible partner hospitals in further European countries as part of our European roll-out plan. The collaboration with Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4 in Poland, one of the initial target countries of this plan, is the first result of our dedicated marketing efforts," said Ben Lipps, Chief Executive Officer of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc. "Brain treatment inquiries from patients in Poland, Germany and Italy have continued to increase with approximately 60 percent of the patients who could qualify for NanoTherm(R) therapy being from Poland. We are therefore very excited, that we will be able to provide patients from Poland and from surrounding countries with an additional treatment option and to be working with Prof. Trojanowski and his team with their exceptional experience and knowledge. With further negotiations underway, we are confident, that we will be able to announce more cooperations with clinics outside of Germany in the course of the year."

"My Team and I are excited to be working together with MagForce to make NanoTherm(R) therapy available to patients from Poland and other surrounding countries. NanoTherm(R) is a promising, novel approach to the treatment of brain cancer - stand alone or for the enhancement of effects of standard therapy - and could become a valuable option for patients diagnosed with the disease," said Prof. Trojanowski, Head and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery and Paediatric Neurosurgery at Independent Public Clinical Hospital No. 4.





About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.



MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group"s proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles.

NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries.

For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com.

