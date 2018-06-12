DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2018

German: https://dws.com/de-de/ir/berichte-und-events/quartalsergebnisse

English: https://dws.com/ir/reports-and-events/quarterly-results





