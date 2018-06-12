DGAP-AFR: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 25, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 25, 2018
German: https://dws.com/de-de/ir/berichte-und-events/quartalsergebnisse
English: https://dws.com/ir/reports-and-events/quarterly-results














Language: English
Company: DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mainzer Landstaße 11-17

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.dws.com





 
