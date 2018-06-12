DGAP-NVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. június 12., kedd, 15:04





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement


Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


12.06.2018 / 15:04


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 12 Jun 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:

518077934














12.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




694673  12.06.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=694673&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum