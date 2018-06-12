DGAP-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.06.2018 / 17:05



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: José Ignacio
Last name(s): Legorburo Escobar

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900Y25S8NZIYTT924 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006070006


b) Nature of the transaction

The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation Plan) with a two-year blocking period.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
151.30 EUR 200775.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
151.30 EUR 200775.10 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-05-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Opernplatz 2

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de





 
