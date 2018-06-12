







Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title:

Mr

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Cannon







2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body











b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.











b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15









4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Receipt of shares - This transaction relates to the quarterly receipt by the non-executive director of shares in the Company as part of their annual remuneration in accordance with the policy approved by shareholders at the Company"s 2016 Annual General Meeting.











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.1808 EUR

1,555











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

15.1808 EUR

1,555







e) Date of the transaction



2018-06-08











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XTRA



























