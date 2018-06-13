DGAP-News: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG


Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052


13.06.2018



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures



in connection with the public offering of shares in



NFON AG, Munich, Germany



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A0N4N52



Trading Symbol: NFN



Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with no-par value of NFON AG (WKN A0N4N5; ISIN DE000A0N4N52; Börsenkürzel NFN) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out on 04 June 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



























































  Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Quantity Execution price (0.00000) Currency code (ISO 4217) MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)
  04.06.2018 09:02:17 P 10,000 12.00 EUR XETA
  04.06.2018 09:02:17 P 10,533 12.00 EUR XETA
  04.06.2018 10:42:16 P 100 12.00 EUR XETA
               
Total 04.06.2018     20,633 12.00 EUR XETA
        [aggregated volume] [weighted average price]    

 

Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052



In connection with the public offering of shares in NFON AG, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 11 May 2018 and was discontinued on 08 June 2018, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:



Begin of stabilisation measures: 11 May 2018,



End of stabilisation measures: 08 June 2018,



Quantity: 607,600 shares



Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:





















Date

(dd.mm.yyyy)		 Low High
23.05.2018 12.00 12.00
30.05.2018 11.998 12.00
31.05.2018 12.00 12.00
01.06.2018 12.00 12.00
04.06.2018 12.00 12.00

 

Trading venue: XETR (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).















