DGAP-News: Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
in connection with the public offering of shares in
NFON AG, Munich, Germany
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A0N4N52
Trading Symbol: NFN
Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with no-par value of NFON AG (WKN A0N4N5; ISIN DE000A0N4N52; Börsenkürzel NFN) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out on 04 June 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:
Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052
In connection with the public offering of shares in NFON AG, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 11 May 2018 and was discontinued on 08 June 2018, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:
Begin of stabilisation measures: 11 May 2018,
End of stabilisation measures: 08 June 2018,
Quantity: 607,600 shares
Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:
Trading venue: XETR (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).
