Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b), (5) and (6) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

in connection with the public offering of shares in

NFON AG, Munich, Germany

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A0N4N52

Trading Symbol: NFN

Notification of details of stabilisation transactions in accordance with Article 6 (2) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the initial admission to trading of newly issued ordinary bearer shares with no-par value of NFON AG (WKN A0N4N5; ISIN DE000A0N4N52; Börsenkürzel NFN) on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has carried out on 04 June 2018 stabilisation measures as further specified below:



Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)

Trade time (ISO 8601) CET/CEST (hh:mm:ss,f)

Purchase (P) / Sale (S)

Quantity

Execution price (0.00000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

MIC-Code (ISO 10386) of the stock exchange (in the domestic and other EU member states)



04.06.2018

09:02:17

P

10,000

12.00

EUR

XETA



04.06.2018

09:02:17

P

10,533

12.00

EUR

XETA



04.06.2018

10:42:16

P

100

12.00

EUR

XETA

















Total

04.06.2018





20,633

12.00

EUR

XETA









[aggregated volume]

[weighted average price]







Notification of the end of stabilization measures in accordance with Article 6 (3) DelReg (EU) 2016/1052

In connection with the public offering of shares in NFON AG, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 11 May 2018 and was discontinued on 08 June 2018, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out following stabilisation measures:

Begin of stabilisation measures: 11 May 2018,

End of stabilisation measures: 08 June 2018,

Quantity: 607,600 shares

Price range in EUR within which stabilisation was carried out, for each of the dates:

Date



(dd.mm.yyyy)

Low

High

23.05.2018

12.00

12.00

30.05.2018

11.998

12.00

31.05.2018

12.00

12.00

01.06.2018

12.00

12.00

04.06.2018

12.00

12.00



Trading venue: XETR (regulated market Frankfurt Stock Exchange).