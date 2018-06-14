DGAP-PVR: Manz AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. június 13., szerda, 19:48
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Manz AG
Mr. Dieter Manz, Germany, making reference to his notification according to Article 33 Section 1 WpHG of 13 June 2018 regarding the exceedance of the threshold of 25% of voting rights from shares in Manz AG, notified Manz AG on 13 June 2018 according to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG the following concerning the objectives underlying the acquisition of voting rights and the source of the funds used to acquire the voting rights:
Objectives underlying the acquisition of voting rights (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 1 in conjunction to Sentence 3 WpHG)
1. The acquisition serves to reach the minimum holding quota for arrangements with regard to a tax optimized rearrangement of the shareholdings within the Manz family.
2. He does not intend to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or by any other means.
3. He intends to exert furthermore and unchanged an influence on the composition of the supervisory board by exercising his shareholders" rights and on the composition of the managing board as member of the supervisory board.
4. Unchanged, he does not pursue any significant changes of the capital structure of the company, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
Source of the funds used for the acquisition (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 4 WpHG)
The acquisition of the voting rights was financed by debt funds.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Manz AG
|Steigäckerstr. 5
|72768 Reutlingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.manz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
695239 13.06.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]