Mr. Dieter Manz, Germany, making reference to his notification according to Article 33 Section 1 WpHG of 13 June 2018 regarding the exceedance of the threshold of 25% of voting rights from shares in Manz AG, notified Manz AG on 13 June 2018 according to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG the following concerning the objectives underlying the acquisition of voting rights and the source of the funds used to acquire the voting rights:

Objectives underlying the acquisition of voting rights (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 1 in conjunction to Sentence 3 WpHG)

1. The acquisition serves to reach the minimum holding quota for arrangements with regard to a tax optimized rearrangement of the shareholdings within the Manz family.

2. He does not intend to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or by any other means.

3. He intends to exert furthermore and unchanged an influence on the composition of the supervisory board by exercising his shareholders" rights and on the composition of the managing board as member of the supervisory board.

4. Unchanged, he does not pursue any significant changes of the capital structure of the company, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

Source of the funds used for the acquisition (Article 43 Section 1 Sentence 4 WpHG)

The acquisition of the voting rights was financed by debt funds.