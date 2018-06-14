DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Changes to the Management Board

Munich, June 14, 2018



Acting with the approval of the Supervisory Board, Niels Raeder resigned today from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Pyrolyx AG with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board subsequently appointed Bernhard Meder the new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Pyrolyx AG.



Bernhard Meder was already a member of the Supervisory Board of Pyrolyx AG in the past and has a wealth of experience as CEO and board member of various medium-sized companies.


Niels Raeder, the founder and previous Chairman of the Management Board, spent ten years at the helm of Pyrolyx AG. He will remain available to assist the development of the company in an advisory capacity.





