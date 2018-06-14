DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Changes to the Management Board
2018. június 14., csütörtök, 16:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Pyrolyx AG: Changes to the Management Board
Munich, June 14, 2018
Acting with the approval of the Supervisory Board, Niels Raeder resigned today from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Pyrolyx AG with immediate effect. The Supervisory Board subsequently appointed Bernhard Meder the new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Pyrolyx AG.
Bernhard Meder was already a member of the Supervisory Board of Pyrolyx AG in the past and has a wealth of experience as CEO and board member of various medium-sized companies.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrolyx AG
|Nymphenburger Str. 70
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 50
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 856 335 55
|E-mail:
|info@pyrolyx.de
|Internet:
|www.pyrolyx.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4L42
|WKN:
|A2E4L4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
695481 14-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
