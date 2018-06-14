DGAP-DD: PNE WIND AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.06.2018 / 17:06



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcel
Last name(s): Egger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PNE WIND AG


b) LEI

391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.425 EUR 48500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: DUSC














Language: English
Company: PNE WIND AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Germany
Internet: http://www.pnewind.com





 
43281  14.06.2018 


