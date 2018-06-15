DGAP-Adhoc: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG: Public share buyback offer of Centrotec Sustainable AG successfully completed
2018. június 14., csütörtök, 22:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENTROTEC Sustainable AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Brilon, Germany, June 14, 2018 - The voluntary public share buyback offer of Centrotec Sustainable AG (ISIN DE0005407506 / WKN 540750) against payment of an offer price in the amount of EUR 14,40 per no-par value share for a purchase of up to 1,764,652 shares of the Company, published on May 11, 2018 is expected to have been accepted for a number of approximately 4,534,841 shares and therefore substantially over-subscribed.
According to the terms and conditions of the public share buyback offer the over-subscribed shares tendered will be considered proportionally, that is in relation to the total number of shares tendered. The allocation ratio is expected to be approximately 38.91%.
The final result of the public share buyback offer and the exact allocation ratio are expected to be published on June, 18 2018 on the website of the Company (www.centrotec.de under section "Investor Relations - public share buyback") and will subsequently be published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG enjoys a presence in around 50 different countries through subsidiaries and sales partners. The principal group companies are Wolf, Brink Climate Systems and Ned Air in the Climate Systems segment, specialising in heating, climate control and ventilation technology e.g. in the form of solar thermal systems, CHP units and home ventilation systems with heat recovery, as well as Ubbink and Centrotherm in the Gas Flue Systems segment, with their focus on gas flue and air piping systems. CENTROTEC is consequently Europe"s only listed full-service provider of heating and climate control technology, solar thermal systems and energy-saving solutions for buildings.
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany
ISIN: DE0005407506, WKN: 540750, home stock exchange: Frankfurt/ Main; indices: Prime All Share, Prime Industrial
For further information, contact:
CENTROTEC Sustainable AG, Carsten Vogt, Manager Investor Relations, Tel.: +49 (0)2961 96631-103
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENTROTEC Sustainable AG
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
695627 14-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
