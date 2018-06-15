DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.06.2018 / 14:59





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 19, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 19, 2018

German: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2018-halbjahresbericht

English: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2018-half-year-report





15.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

