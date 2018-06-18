DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





adidas AG: Release of a capital market information





18.06.2018 / 10:30





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, June 18, 2018



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st

Tranche - 9th Interim Announcement



In the period from June 11, 2018 up to and including June 15, 2018, adidas

AG bought back a total of 144,637 shares of adidas AG within the framework

of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018

pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU)2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

within the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June

11, 2018 up to and including June 15, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average stock



shares bought back

market price (EUR)1)



(number)



June 11, 2018

25,582

EUR 198.6695

June 12, 2018

33,792

EUR 197.4349

June 13, 2018

41,565

EUR 195.0712

June 14, 2018

26,141

EUR 197.5171

June 15, 2018

17,557

EUR 201.2031

In total

144,637

EUR 197.4463



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 1,615,786 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, June 18, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

