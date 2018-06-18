DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

Herzogenaurach, June 18, 2018

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st
Tranche - 9th Interim Announcement


In the period from June 11, 2018 up to and including June 15, 2018, adidas
AG bought back a total of 144,637 shares of adidas AG within the framework
of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018
pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU)2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
within the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June
11, 2018 up to and including June 15, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average stock

shares bought backmarket price (EUR)1)

(number)
June 11, 201825,582EUR 198.6695
June 12, 201833,792EUR 197.4349
June 13, 201841,565EUR 195.0712
June 14, 201826,141EUR 197.5171
June 15, 201817,557EUR 201.2031
In total144,637EUR 197.4463











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 1,615,786 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, June 18, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
