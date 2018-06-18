DGAP-Adhoc: Decheng Technology AG: Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board resign from office

2018. június 18., hétfő, 11:32





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Decheng Technology AG: Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board resign from office


18-Jun-2018 / 11:32 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cologne, June 18, 2018. Mr. Jürgen Schrollinger, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Decheng Technology AG, informed the Company on June 15, 2018 that he resigns from his office as Chairman and member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.



Mr. Cern Yong Teo, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, informed the Company on June 18, 2018 that he resigns from his office as Deputy Chairman and member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.



The company thanks Mr. Jürgen Schrollinger and Mr. Cern Yong Teo for the good cooperation.






Contact:

VPC Group

Frankfurt Branch

Bleichstr. 64-66

60313 Frankfurt

Germany

+49 69 175371963

ir@dechengtechnology.com







18-Jun-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG

Martin-Luther-Platz 26

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211-78179033
E-mail: contact@dechengtechnology.com
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com
ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9
WKN: A1YDDM
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



696087  18-Jun-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=696087&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum