DGAP-Adhoc: Decheng Technology AG: Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board resign from office
2018. június 18., hétfő, 11:32
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Cologne, June 18, 2018. Mr. Jürgen Schrollinger, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Decheng Technology AG, informed the Company on June 15, 2018 that he resigns from his office as Chairman and member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.
Mr. Cern Yong Teo, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, informed the Company on June 18, 2018 that he resigns from his office as Deputy Chairman and member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.
The company thanks Mr. Jürgen Schrollinger and Mr. Cern Yong Teo for the good cooperation.
Contact:
VPC Group
Frankfurt Branch
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 175371963
ir@dechengtechnology.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Decheng Technology AG
|Martin-Luther-Platz 26
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-78179033
|E-mail:
|contact@dechengtechnology.com
|Internet:
|www.dechengtechnology.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YDDM9
|WKN:
|A1YDDM
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
696087 18-Jun-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners Europe GmbH: One Equity Partners acquires Walki, a leading producer of technical laminates and protective packaging materials
[2018.04.09. 08:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: One Equity Partners erwirbt Walki, einen führenden Hersteller von technischen Laminaten und Verpackungslösungen
[2018.04.09. 08:30]