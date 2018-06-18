DGAP-Ad-hoc: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Decheng Technology AG: Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board resign from office





18-Jun-2018 / 11:32 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cologne, June 18, 2018. Mr. Jürgen Schrollinger, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Decheng Technology AG, informed the Company on June 15, 2018 that he resigns from his office as Chairman and member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Mr. Cern Yong Teo, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, informed the Company on June 18, 2018 that he resigns from his office as Deputy Chairman and member of the Company"s Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

The company thanks Mr. Jürgen Schrollinger and Mr. Cern Yong Teo for the good cooperation.

Contact:VPC GroupFrankfurt BranchBleichstr. 64-6660313 FrankfurtGermany+49 69 175371963ir@dechengtechnology.com